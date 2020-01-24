PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Jan. 21.
WithdrawnTyler Louis Wolfe, 26, of Mayport, who was charged with criminal trespass, theft of secondary metal, and theft by unlawful taking. A summary charge for criminal mischief/damaged property was moved to non-traffic court. A second case against him for theft by unlawful taking was waived for court.
Held for CourtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following case to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Scott Alan Belanger, 26, of Emporium, who is charged with writing bad checks.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Sara Dawn McClafferty, 39, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with access device is counterfeit, altered, incomplete, access device issued to another who did not authorize use, identity theft, and possess access device knowing counterfeit, altered. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kayla Lynn Barnett, 29, of Falls Creek, who is charged with retail theft – take merchandise, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and corruption of minors. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jason Lee Myers, 42, of Falls Creek, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking – movable property, receiving stolen property, corruption of minors, and retail theft- taking merchandise. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Michael Wayne Patterson, 37, of Northern Cambria, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking – movable property. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Tyler Louis Wolfe, 26, of Mayport, who was charged with theft by unlawful taking. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Justin V. Windows, 20, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment. In a second case against him, he is charged for simple assault and harassment. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Ty Jacob Kelly, 25, of Brookville, who is charged with three counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a small amount, three counts of marijuana – small amount, and delivery/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Thomas Richard Eugene, 57, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of DUI; general impairment, texting while driving, not using a turn signal, careless driving, reckless driving, and no rear lights. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- William Webster Schoening III, 21, of Clearfield, who is charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct – hazardous/physical offense, disorderly conduct – unreasonable noise, and criminal mischief/ damaged property. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Brycen John Skarbek, 22, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substance – schedule 1, DUI: controlled substance – metabolite, DUI: controlled substance – combination of alcohol and drugs, eight counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, marijuana – small amount, failure to use safety belt, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and period for requiring lighted lamps. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.