PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings July 29.
Withdrawn
- John R. McBee, 30, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with simple assault and harassment. An additional charge of disorderly conduct was moved to non-traffic court.
- Nickki L. Stello, 50, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. An additional charge of criminal mischief was moved to non-traffic court.
- Gregory Thomas Joyner, 38, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, and five counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. An additional charge of no headlights was moved to traffic court.
Held for Court Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Robert Leroy Blake, 39, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol and speeding.
- Tyler Scott Hetrick, 27, of Pittsburgh, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, and depositing waste on highway. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Waived for Court The following defendants waived their right to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jennifer L. Jackson, 41, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: highest rate of alcohol and driving without a license. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kaci Lynn Johnson, 28, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, obscured plates, failure to use a seat belt, failure to carry a license, failure to carry registration, driving without insurance, and violating hazard regulation. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Shacha Mae Frantz, 22, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, theft of property, and access device issued to another who did not authorize use. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.