PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings July 2.
Hearings Waived
- Kayla Lynn Barnett, 29, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with retail theft. In a separate case she is charged with recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of children, unsworn falsification to authorities, falsely incriminating another, falsely reporting an offense, and false reports of child abuse.
- Melissa Denise Dillard, 24, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
- William Eugene Wenner Jr., 58, of Macon, Georgia, who is charged with perjury, disorderly conduct, and materially false written statement – purchase delivery, transfer of firearm.
- Matthew Joseph Sebak, 28, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol first offense, failure to use turn signal, and no headlights.
- Bruce Edward Roy, 59, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with failure to obey traffic control devices, failure to keep right, DUI: impaired driving first offense, and DUI: high rate of alcohol first offense.
Held for CourtWilliam Joseph Courson, 21, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with harassment.