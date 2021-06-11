PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings June 8.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Michael Anthony Baker, 32, of Brookville, who is charged with two counts of strangulation, three counts of simple assault, and two counts of harassment. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Tana Wollow, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children.
- Benjamin S. Sarvey, 29, of Brookville, who is charged with four counts of corruption of minors, photograph/film/depict on computer sex act –knowingly or permitting a child, and child pornography. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Reese Louis Barnes, 22, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving while BAC .02 or greater while license is suspended, driving without a license, failure to notify of change in address, notice of change of name or address. His bail is set at $5,000.
- Erik Eugene Kauffman, 38, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with strangulation, simple assault, and harassment. He has posted bail of $30,000 at 10 percent.
- Caleb Harvey, 22, of Indiana, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, no headlights, failure to use safety belt, registration card not signed, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Benjamin David Snair, 33, of Brookville, who is charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest/other law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Tyler Paul Wingard, 29, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, illegal parking in intersection, failure to use seat belt, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Zackery Reinard, 28, of Punxsutawney who is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Branden Wolfe, 21, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, careless driving, no headlights, failure to use seat belt, obscured plates, driving without a license, and BAC .02 or greater second offense. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Michael McWhite Jr., 20, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with false identification to law enforcement, six counts of theft by unlawful taking, retail theft, six counts of access device issued to another who did not authorize use, and six counts of identity theft. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Cameron Scott Contrucci, 24, of Indiana, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, driving an unregistered vehicle, careless driving, reckless driving, period for requiring lights, and violating hazard regulation. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Michael John Brown, 38, of LaBelle, who is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, theft from motor vehicle, theft by unlawful taking, and two counts of harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000.