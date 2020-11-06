PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Nov. 5.
Guilty Plea
- Benjamin David Snair, 33, of Brookville, who is charged with furnishing drug free urine.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Daniel Peyton Barrick, 22, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: Controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving, and failure to use a seat belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Eric Todd Neal, 47, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving without a license, failure to carry a license, driving with a BAC .02 or greater with a suspended license, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Travis Lee Jenkins, 30, of Mahaffey, who is charged with possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended or revoked license. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- David Christopher Bedell, 31, of Big Run, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Charles Wayne Pearce, 45, of Glen Campbell, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Timothy Eugene States, 36, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving with a BAC of .02 or greater with a suspended license, failure to carry a registration, driving without a license, failure to carry license, failure to notify of change in address, driving without insurance, careless driving, and no rear lights. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Albert Davidson, 56, of Earnest, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, disregard of traffic lane, turning movements and required signals, careless driving, and recklessly endangering another person. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Brandon Kevin Keith Wenting, 31, of Pittsburgh, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving with a BAC of .02 or greater with a suspended license, speeding, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Timothy Ryan Carulli, 36, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Ronald Blair Porrin, 36, of Falls Creek, who is charged with with five counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, 10 counts of selling noncontrolled substance similar to controlled substance, five counts of possession of a controlled substance, 10 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of delivery/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail.
- Joseph E. Byler, 39, of Punxsutawney, aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, simple assault, resist arrest, and disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Luke Charles Lindsey, 28, of Johnstown, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to carry a registration, driving without insurance, careless driving, violating hazard regulation. His bail is set at $25,000 unsecured.
- Cody Alan Billotte, 32, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, obedience to traffic control devices, and disregard of traffic lane. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.