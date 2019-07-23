PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings July 22.
Hearings waived
- Richard T. Infantino, 38, of Brookville, who is charged with use and possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, resisting arrest by an officer, disorderly conduct, and loitering and prowling at night.
- Adam Young, 31, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with Terroristic threats, false reports of child abuse, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and harassment.
- Christine Adele Long, 49, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI, careless driving, disregard for traffic lanes, and failing to use low beams.
- Zachary Eugene Miceli, 33, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI, careless driving, disregard for traffic lanes, and failure to use a seatbelt.
Held for court
- Brandon Michael Ealy, 35, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with falsely identifying himself to law enforcement, and possession of marijuana.
Charges withdrawn
- Thomas Joshua Spaid, 33, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with ethnic intimidation and harassment.
- Shawn Douglas Stormer, 19, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct.
Guilty pleaDouglas P. Christner, 42, of Marienville, who was charged with four types of harassment. Three of these were dismissed, while he plead guilty to one count.