PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings on Dec. 17.
Guilty Plea
- Jasmine Riveria Range, 29, of Brookville, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. She has a case balance of $631.51.
- Edward L. Wonderling III, 34, of Brookville, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He has a case balance of $631.51.
Waived for Court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Brian Keith Kirbaugh, 31, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with filing false reports –falsely incriminating another. His bail was set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Storm Cloud Beer, 32, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, reckless driving, careless driving, driving at a safe speed, turning movements and required signals, criminal mischief –damage property. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured. He also had a second preliminary hearing for charges of resisting arrest and institutional vandalism of an educational facility. His bail for these charges was also set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Brittany Ann Hibbard, 28, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance – schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance – metabolite, DUI: controlled substance impaired ability, Driving without a license, driving while operator privileges are suspended or revoked. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Philip Foster Young, 55, of Mahaffey, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, and driving at safe speed. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Adam Lewis Mingle, 33, of Glen Campbell, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Alicia Diane Repine, 35, of Brookville, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal use of a communication facility. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail at 10 percent.
Casey Thomas Sharpe, 35, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance impaired ability, careless driving, and reckless driving. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.