PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Sept. 22.
Dismissed
- Brandon Michael Ealy, 36, of Brookville, who was charged with recklessly endangering another person. Additional charges of criminal mischief –tampering with property, and discharge of firearms was moved to non-traffic court.
Held for CourtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following case to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Corey Alen Rankin, 35, of Fenelton, who is charged with writing bad checks.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Chelsea E. Fenstermaker, 34, of Summerville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, following too closely, careless driving, reckless driving, and violating hazard regulations. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Ashley Renae Bennett, 25, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with aggravated assault –attempt to cause bodily harm to designated individual, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. Her bail of $40,000 at 10 percent has been posted.
- Ricky E. Sholes, 34, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with receiving stolen property, five counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount, and five counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Nathan Brian Cousins, 25, of Johnsonburg, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, and no headlights. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Troy Edward Reiter, 32, of Stump Creek, who is charged with manufacture delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, disregard of traffic lane, and careless driving. His bail of $30,000 has been posted.
- William Luther Umbaugh, 85, of Brookville, who is charged with indecent assault of a person with a mental disability. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 at 10 percent.
- Michael A. Brewer, 35, of Brookville, who is charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $5,000.
- Jamie Lynn Keslar, 37, of Walston, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. In another case she is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, recklessly endangering another person, illegal parking, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Christopher Allen Brasse, 48, of Brookville, who is charged with three counts of simple assault, and harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 at 10 percent.
- Robert F. Runyon Jr., 39, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, recklessly endangering another person, obscured plates, driving with a suspended or revoked license, careless driving, and failure to use a seatbelt.
- Michael Lewis Smilo, 37, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, disregard of traffic lane, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Robert G. Manderfield, 40, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, vehicle registration suspended, driving with a suspended license, careless driving, and driving without insurance. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kaitlin Destiny Clark, 21, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Harley David Jenary, 22, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of a small amount of marijuana, use/possession of a drug paraphernalia, failure to carry registration, driving without a license, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without insurance, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Frederick Douglas Luffey, 30, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause serious bodily harm with extreme indifference, two counts of burglary, two counts of criminal trespass, two counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 at 10 percent.
- Brady Aaron Fleming, 23, of Brookville, who is charged with sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a child, indecent assault without consent of other, indecent assault forcible compulsion, indecent assault person less than 13 years old, indecent assault person less than 16 years old simple assault, and endangering the welfare of children. Three charges of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse person less than 16 years old, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, were withdrawn from the case. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.
Melissa Moore, 27, of Brookville, who is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause bodily injury to designated individuals, and simple assault. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 at 10 percent.