PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings March 9.
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Michael T. Gigliotti, 60, of Walston, who is charged with defiant trespass after actual communication, disorderly conduct, and criminal trespass. bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Callie Craft, 33, of Brookville, who is charged with 15 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, 20 counts of manufacturing a controlled substance, 13 counts of possession of a controlled substance, 12 counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, and 20 counts of delivery/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail.
- Joshua D. Murray, 28, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, obscured plates, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Andrew Jett Sherry, 18, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, no headlights, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Oriana Dian Whitmer, 25, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, defiant trespass after actual communication, simple assault, and two counts of harassment. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Zachary Steven Pape, 21, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: minor, failure to keep right, disregard of traffic lane, reckless driving, careless driving, violating hazard regulation, turning movements and required signals, and failure to use a seat belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Billy Joe Pierce Jr., 24, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, and obscured plates. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Brandon Lee Hinson, 36, of Rossiter, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, notice of change of name or address, driving without a license, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving, and no rear lights. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Christopher Allen Buck, 27, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to notify of change in address, unlawful operation, snowmobile/atv liability insurance required, driving unauthorized vehicle on streets and highways, and unlawful operation of snowmobile/atv in careless way. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Christopher Goodheart, 37, of Dayton, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving vehicle without valid inspection, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Melissa Anne Manners, 45, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, obscured plates, careless driving, no rear lights, and violating hazard regulation. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kara Reagle, 28, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with seven counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Coty Michael Chiocca, 34, of Duquesne, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, failure to carry registration, speeding, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.