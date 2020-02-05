PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings on Feb. 3.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Logan Reed Rearick, 24, of Distant, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance – schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance – metabolite, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance, careless driving, and no rear lights. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- John F. Kaylor Jr. 61, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance – schedule one, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability, possession of marijuana, failure to carry a registration, driving without insurance, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, reckless driving, and no rear lights. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jodi Lynn Norton, 52, of Big Run, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance – combination alcohol/drugs, possession of marijuana, speeding, careless driving, and failure to use a seat belt. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jamie S. Anderson, 53, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance – schedule one, DUI: controlled substance – metabolite, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, notice of change of name or address, failure to notify of change in address, driving without insurance, careless driving, improper sun-screening, and driving without a valid inspection. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.