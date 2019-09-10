PUNXSUTAWNEY –Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Sept. 5.
Guilty Plea
Christopher A. States, 29, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with harassment.
Waived for CourtJay Alexander Philliber, 33, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, theft by failing to make the required disbursement of funds, and accessing a device used to obtain property. His bail is set at $400,000, bail bond 10 percent. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail unable to post bail.
Kimberly D. Bosak, 58, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communication facility. Her bail is set at $20,000 unsecured.
Michael James Lainey, 44, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI, two counts of recklessly endangering another, failing to carry proof of registration, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance, careless driving, and having no rear lights. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Alexis Joanne Getch, 23, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI, failing to carry proof of registration, driving without insurance, careless driving, and failure to use a seatbelt. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kelsey M. Cregger, 34, of Hornell, New York, who is charged with DUI, careless driving, and violating a hazard regulation. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kyle Timothy Keth, 23, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI, failure to carry a license, driving with a suspended license, careless driving, reckless driving, obstructed window, failure to use a seat belt, and driving a vehicle without a valid inspection. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Troy Alan Sutter, 22, of Timblin, who is charged with DUI, not driving at a safe speed, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Charles Fredrick Young, Jr., 57, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI, disregard for traffic lane, depositing waste on the highway, careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, and no rear lights. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Terri Lee Burkholder, 49, of Lewistown, who is charged with simple assault. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- James B. Frye, 62, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with simple assault. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
Withdrawn
Christopher A. States, 29, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with simple assault. His charge for harassment was moved to a non-traffic charge.