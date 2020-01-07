PUNXSUTAWNEY — District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock, of Punxsutawney, presided over the following preliminary hearings on Jan. 3.
Waived for Court
- Joseph Dean Neal, 27, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance, duties at stop sign, turning movements and required signals, careless driving, and failure to use a safety belt. His bail was set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jesse R. Huey, 39, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with five counts of manufacture of a controlled substance, five counts of possession of a controlled substance, five counts of misbranding of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of small amount of marijuana, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of selling a non-controlled substance represented to be a controlled substance, and delivery/intent to deliver drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Thomas A. Craft, 33, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail was set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Donald Edward Evans, 52, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, no headlights, and failure to use a seatbelt. His bail was set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Michael Alan Shaffer, 41, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with defiant trespass after actual communication, disorderly conduct hazardous physical offense, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, improper signal, and public drunkenness. His bail was set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Lauri Ann Jordan, 61, of Johnstown, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance – schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance – impaired ability, disregard traffic lane, careless driving, and reckless driving. Her bail was set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Peter A. Hayes, 59, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with 20 counts of child pornography, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility. His bail was set at $25,000 at 10 percent, and was posted on Oct. 8.
Withdrawn
- Sean Patrick Kennelley, 24, of DuBois, who was charged with criminal trespass enter a structure, defiant trespass after actual communication, disorderly conduct engage in fighting, disorderly conduct hazardous physical offense, criminal mischief damage to property, simple assault, defiant trespass posted, and three counts of harassment. One of the harassment charges was moved to non-traffic rather than withdrawn.
- Dane Forrest Bright, 24, of DuBois, who was charged with criminal trespass enter a structure, defiant trespass after actual communication, disorderly conduct engage in fighting, disorderly conduct hazardous physical offense, criminal mischief damage to property, simple assault, defiant trespass posted, and three counts of harassment. One of the harassment charges was moved to non-traffic rather than withdrawn.