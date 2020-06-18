PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings June 11.
Dismissed
- Michael Joseph Patrick Sr., 49, of DuBois, who was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and harassment.
Held for Court Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following case to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Dylan Michael Tapper, 23, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with simple assault, harassment, disorderly conduct engaging in fighting, and disorderly conduct hazardous physical offense. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Robbi Lee Reitz Jr., 19, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with indecent assault without consult of another party, disorderly conduct, and harassment. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured. An additional charge of indecent assault forcible compulsion was dismissed.
Waived for Court The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Matthew James Holmes, 20, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Gary Vance, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Gary Lee Vance, 58, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, driving with a suspended license, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and no rear lights. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Damien Scott Barch, 26, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and defiant trespass after actual communications. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Alexander Christian Bohensky, 23, of DuBois, who is charged with three counts of harassment, and three counts of disorderly conduct engage in fighting, and disorderly conduct disorderly conduct hazardous physical offense. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Benjamin David Snair, 32, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jenna Lynn Shaffer, 26, of Timblin, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of children. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.