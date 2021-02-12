PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Feb. 9.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Bonnie Evelyn Boston, 45, of Johnstown, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Jason Dale Wickens, 35, of Johnstown, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three and period requiring lighted lamps.
- Michelle Lee Wickens, 38, of Johnstown, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Edward James Barnosky, 28, of Cherry Tree, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, and no rear lights.
Waived for courtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Irene Smith, 43, of Brookville, who is charged with assault of a law enforcement officer and harassment. She has posted bail of $30,000 at 10 percent.
- Damien Duval Finnell, 30, of Brookville, who is charged with strangulation, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, and harassment. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $40,00 at 10 percent.
- Blake T. Truver, 28, of Jamestown, New York, who is charged with seven counts of theft by unlawful taking, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, fleeing police, aggravated assault by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license, two counts of obedience to traffic control devices, two counts of passing in left lane unsafe, two counts of limitations on driving on left side of the road, passing when prohibited, 13 counts of disregard for traffic lane, five counts of improper signaling, speeding, three counts of careless driving, three counts of reckless driving, and violating hazard regulation. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
- Zackery Reinard, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with disorderly conduct, and endangering the welfare of children. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- KC Reinard, 28, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jesse Norman Bagley, 59, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with retail theft. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Joseph Obadiah Fleming, 56, of Clarion, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, off road lighting, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Adryan Nikol Bonecutter, 23, of Saegertown, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, driving an unregistered vehicle, display plate cared in improper vehicle, failure to notify of change in address, careless driving, and driving with unsafe equipment. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Richard Allen Porter, 26, of Saegertown, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Melvin Edwin Johnson, 81, of Big Run, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, indecent exposure, open lewdness, failure to carry registration, failure to carry license, driving without insurance, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, and failure to use a seatbelt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- David Andrew Hale, 28, of Johnstown, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, recklessly endangering another person, obscured plates, failure to carry license, driving with a suspended or revoked license, careless driving, no rear lights, and failure to use seat belt. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Eric Van Luchinger, 42, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Darin C. Milliron, 46, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with terroristic threats, stalking, disorderly conduct, and harassment. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Noah Douglas Baum, 21, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, failure to carry license, failure to notify change in address, careless driving, no rear lights, and violating hazard regulation. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Terry Lee Harris Jr., 42, of Brookville, who is charged with photograph/film/depict on computer sex act –knowingly or permitting child, contact/communication with minor –sexual abuse, child pornography, criminal use of a
communication facility, corruption of minors. His bail is set at $70,000 at 10 percent.