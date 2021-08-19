PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Aug. 17.
Dismissed
- Gregory P. Geisler, 52, of Brookville, who was charged with possession of firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Withdrawn
- Seth Daniel Yezierski, 25, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with neglect of animals –vet care, and cruelty to animals. Additional charge of tethering of dogs and animals –shelters for dogs was moved to non-traffic court.
Held for courtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Gary L. Altman, 65, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to preliminary hearings. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Nathan Maxwell Offutt, 37, of Pittsburgh, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, signal improper, and duties at stop sign. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Corey Jacob Welder, 44, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property, reckless driving, careless driving, and failure to keep right. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Leonard J. Riccardo Jr., 52, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with six counts of retail theft –take merchandise, theft by unlawful taking, and theft by deception. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Samuel Morganti, 65, of Vandergrift, who is charged with two counts of DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, period for requiring lights, duties at stop sign, turning movements and required signals, obscured plates, failure to use seat belt, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jacklynn Lee Adams, 30, of Hamilton, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia, disregard of traffic lane, failure to keep right, and restrictions on alcoholic beverages. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Regina Lucial Christner, 41, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, careless driving, and depositing waste on the highway. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Shane Anthony Glatt, 28, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, reckless driving, careless driving, and registration card not signed. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Richard Allen Thacker, 48, of Marion Center, who is charged with false identification to law enforcement officers, obstruct administration of law or other government function, BAC .02 or greater, vehicle registration suspended, driving an unregistered vehicle, and failure to carry a license. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Amber R. Maccready, 27, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with possession of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Patrick Thomas Durgan, 38, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Stacy L. Bowser, 43, of Reynoldsville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, six counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, obscured plates, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Anna Marie Strawcutter, 21, of Mayport, who is charged with endangering the welfare of children, harassment, and simple assault. She has posted bail of $10,000 at 10 percent.