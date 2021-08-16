PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Aug 12
Held for court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following cases to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Kyle John Buffington, 25, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, and harassment. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Hearings waivedThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- George Frantz Jr., 42, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of theft by unlawful taking, two counts of receiving stolen property, and loitering and prowling at night. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Kaitlin Clark, 21, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Thomas W. Bish, 61, of Smicksburg, who is charged with three counts of terroristic threats, three counts of disorderly conduct, three counts of harassment, and defiant trespass. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Vivian Grace Butler, 20, of Timblin, who is charged with three counts of theft by unlawful taking, criminal mischief, criminal trespass, and purchase of alcoholic beverage by a minor. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Danielle Christi Bobby, 41, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with false/fraud/incomplete insurance claim, criminal attempt –theft by deception, and insurance/intent to defraud. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Alfred Guy Painter, 62, of Glen Campbell, who is charged with habitual offenders, and driving while license is suspended or revoked. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Mason Jeffery Neal, 18, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: minor, speeding, driving without insurance, improper signal, investigation by officer/duty of operator, minor prohibited/operating with alcohol. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Michael Leroy McClure, 56, of Rossiter, who is charged with terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and harassment. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
Joshua John Nolder, 35, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with habitual offender, and driving while license is suspended or revoked. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.