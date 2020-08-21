PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Aug. 18.
Dismissed
- Brian Greer, who was charged with simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Held for Court
- Tonya Dawn Wright, 34, of Clearfield, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, disregard of traffic lane, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $3,000 unsecured.
Waived for Court
- Amanda Lynn Caine, 33, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and hindering apprehension or prosecution. Her bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Christopher Eugene Noland, 32, of Brookville, who is charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail.
- Brandon L. Ananea, 34, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, and terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another. His bail is set at $25,000 at 10 percent and has been posted.
- Travis Dewayne Clark, 36, of Homer City, who is charged with retail theft. His bail is set at $15,000 unsecured.
- Joshua Edward Burnside, 33, of Clearfield, who is charged with two cases of retail theft and receiving stolen property. In a third case he is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, flight to avoid apprehension, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest by law enforcement, and criminal mischief. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
- Devin D. Pearce, 20, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, two counts of aggravated indecent assault –forcible compulsion, two counts of aggravated indecent assault –complainant less than 13 years old, two counts of aggravated indecent assault –complainant less than 16 years old, two counts of aggravated indecent assault of child, two counts of indecent assault without consent of other, two counts of indecent assault forcible compulsion, two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail at 10 percent.
Gregory Paul Geisler Jr., 51, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, BAC .02 or greater second offense, failure to carry license, failure to notify a change in address, driving with a suspended or revoked license, careless driving, violating hazard regulations, and improper sunscreening. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.