PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings July 21.
Dismissed
- Ashlea D. Heitzenrater, 38, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with simple assault and harassment.
Withdrawn
- Darrell Pifer, 75, of Homer City, who was charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, failure to carry registration, driving without insurance, disregard traffic lane, and careless driving.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Tori Nicole Shaffer, 23, of DuBois, who is charged with use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Matthew William Strouse, 41, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, failure to carry registration, failure to notify of change in address, disregard of traffic lane, turning movements and required signals, speeding, and careless driving. His bail is set at $3,000 unsecured.
- Scott L. Milligan, 57, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, failure to notify of a change in address, and careless driving. His bail is set at $3,000 unsecured.
- Scott Kenneth Schell, 33, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to carry registration, driving without a license, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance, careless driving, and driving with unsafe equipment. His bail is set at $3,000 unsecured.
- Desiree Marie Duminske, 25, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, failure to carry registration, failure to carry license, driving without insurance, and careless driving. Her bail is set at $3,000 unsecured. Two charges for use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana were withdrawn.
- Brooke Alanah Schriver, 21, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, possession of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, and no rear lights. Her bail is set at $3,000 unsecured.
- William L. Frantz Jr., 38, of Timblin, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, disregard traffic lane, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Held for CourtSufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following case to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Dillon James Dickey, 30, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.