PUNXSUTAWNEY – District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock, of Punxsutawney, presided over the following preliminary hearings on Oct. 8.
Held for courtRyan Dennis Snyder, 39, of Mayport, who is charged with attempted murder of the second degree, murder of the first degree, possession of a prohibited firearm, strangulation, two counts of aggravated assault, burglary, criminal trespass, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, two counts of terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime with intent to use, two counts of simple assault, and four counts of recklessly endangering another person. These charges are from an incident on Sept. 11. Some of the initial charges from this incident were also withdrawn. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Snyder also had a preliminary hearing for charges from another incident on July 28. He was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment. His bail was set at $10,000.
WithdrawnRyan Dennis Snyder, 39, of Mayport who was charged with four counts of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, and two counts of terroristic threats.
Waived for CourtJacklynn Lee Adams, 28, of Hamilton, who is charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, simple assault, and harassment. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.