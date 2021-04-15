PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings April 13.
Waived for court
The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Allan J. Miller, 53, of Brookville, who is charged with five counts indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, 78 counts of corruption of minors, and 72 counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old. He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $80,000 bail.
- Patrick Allen Spiers, 21, of Brookville, who is charged with simple assault, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and harassment. In a second case he is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, and careless driving. He was released from jail on a bail change to $25,000 unsecured.
- Lacy K. Brothers, 32, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Chance Aaron Schalk, 33, of DuBois, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Tiffany Lee Anthony, 28, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, and speeding. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Brad George Stubbs, 33, of Brookville, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, two counts of indecent exposure, two counts of open lewdness, two counts of disorderly conduct, three counts of criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance, careless driving, reckless driving, and driving an unregistered vehicle. His bail is set at $25,000 at 10 percent.
- Gregory A. Sanner, 58, of Rossiter, who is charged with DUI: high rate of alcohol, DUI: general impairment, reckless driving, careless driving, and disregard of traffic lane. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Donald Duane Bouch, 50, of Rossiter, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, disregard of traffic lane, careless driving, and reckless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.