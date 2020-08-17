PUNXSUTAWNEY — Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock presided over the following preliminary hearings Aug. 6.
Withdrawn
- Mark Joseph Pavlosky, 41, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with simple assault. Another charge of harassment was moved to non-traffic court.
- Virgil Ryan Eakin, 34, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with terroristic threats, harassment, and disorderly conduct.
Waived for CourtThe following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Jeremy Daniel Harmon, 31, of Timblin, is charged with possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail is set at $15,000 unsecured.
- Sharon Maria Skiba, 48, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment. Her bail is set at $25,000 unsecured.
- Elizabeth A. Rubba, 35, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment. Her bail is set at $25,000 unsecured.
- Brian W. Roller Jr., 22, of Rossiter, who is charged with the three counts of corruption of minors, three counts of statutory sexual assault: four to eight years older, three counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, three counts of aggravated indecent assault –complainant less than 16 years old, three counts of indecent assault without consent of other, three counts of indecent assault of person less than 16 years old, and three counts of endangering the welfareof children. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Brandon Joseph Brady, 27, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and theft by deception. His bail is set at $15,000 unsecured.
- Seth Thomas Kelichner, 25, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and no headlights. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Eric John Fleming, 40, of Strattenville, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving while BAC is .02 or greater with a suspended license, and driving without insurance. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jacob Andrew Hopkins, 19, of Sarasota, FL, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol/drugs, driving without insurance, disregard traffic lane, speeding, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to notify police of accident, and failure to use a seatbelt. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Allan Lee Mahan, 28, of Anita, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: high rate of alcohol, and disregard of traffic lane. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
Held for Court
Sufficient evidence was established, following a preliminary hearing, to send the following case to the Jefferson Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
Kristen Nichole Klender, 24, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –combination drugs and alcohol and endangering the welfare of children. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.