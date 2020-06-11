PUNXSUTAWNEY — District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock, of Punxsutawney, presided over the following preliminary hearings on June 9.
Dismissed
- Shawn Czech, 61, of Punxsutawney, who was charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and criminal use of a communication facility.
Waived for Court The following defendants waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Their cases will be sent to the Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas for further disposition.
- Christopher Jos Pruszko, 37, of DuBois, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, obscured plates, and careless driving. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Christina R. Pearce, 34, of Muncy, who is charged with recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.
- Steven Joseph Schopperth, 18, of Rossiter, who is charged with flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, diving without insurance, failure to keep right, two counts of disregard of traffic lane, three counts of speeding, careless driving, driving without light to avoid arrest, reckless driving, causing accidental damage, failure to notify police of accident, no rear lights, and failure to use a seatbelt. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Jud Lloyd Mantini, 27, of Ford City, who is charged with DUI: general impairment, DUI: highest rate of alcohol, DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance –combination alcohol and drugs, possession of marijuana, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to carry a registration, use of turn signal, careless driving, restrictions on alcoholic beverages. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Corey Michael Wood, 28, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, failure to notify change in address, careless driving, and two counts of driving an unsafe vehicle. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Jaden Samantha Caine-Shrock, 18, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with possession of a controlled substance, use./possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, failure to carry a registration, driving without insurance, careless driving, and driving an unsafe vehicle. Her bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Cody Alan Whelpley, 24, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with simple assault and harassment. His bail is set at $10,000 unsecured.
- Scott Ryan Moore, 33, of Clearfield, who is charged with DUI: controlled substance –metabolite, DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability. His bail is set at $5,000 unsecured.
- Grayce Elynne Sutter, 27, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of simple assault, and two counts of harassment. She is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $5,000 at 10 percent.
- Joshua David Rebuck, 34, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of simple assault, and two counts of harassment. His bail was posted at $5,000 at 10 percent.
Michael Alex Sharp, 21, of Brookville, who is charged with four counts of recklessly endangering another person, three counts of endangering the welfare of children, defiant trespass, two counts of simple assault, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief. His bail was set at $5,000 unsecured.