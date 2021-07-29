PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend while she was driving.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Kyle John Buffington, 25, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with two counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person –second degree misdemeanors, harassment, and criminal mischief –summary offenses.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim picked Buffington up from Proform Metal for his lunch hour. She said they began to argue over family and financial issues while in the car.
The victim told police that while driving down the hill on Martha Street, she feared Buffington was going to grab the steering wheel, so she used her arm to block him.
She told police that Buffington then punched her in the head while the vehicle was still moving.
She stopped at the stop sign at the bottom of the hill, and Buffington left the vehicle and allegedly kicked the driver’s side door, causing a large dent.
The victim then drove to the police station to report the incident.
Buffington has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 12, with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.