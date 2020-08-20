PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney many is facing charges for indecent assault of an elderly woman who is mentally handicapped.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against William Luther Umbaugh, 85, of Punxsutawney, including indecent assault of a person with a mental disability.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to Mulberry Square when one of the staff members witnessed one resident touching another inappropriately.
The witness, a Certified Nursing Assistant in the building, took the officers to the East and West wing connector hallway, called the pagoda. The witness explained that the victim is “very attached to her,” and helps her with the collection of dinner trays. While collecting trays, she saw the victim looking into the pagoda, and was motioned to by Umbaugh, who was standing in the hallway.
The witness thought nothing of it, and continued to collect trays. When she came out of the next resident’s room, she saw the victim was gone. When she looked into the pagoda she allegedly saw Umbaugh with his hand down the victim’s blouse and his other hand between her upper thighs.
According to the affidavit, the witness separated the two, and sent Umbaugh back to his room. She noted that two of the three buttons on the victim’s blouse were unbuttoned. She told police she had dressed the victim that day, and knew she had buttoned all the buttons.
Police interviewed the victim, and noted it is apparent she is intellectually disabled as well as physically challenged. When they asked the victim if anything happened that evening she allegedly became visibly upset and said the man put his hands between her legs.
The victim became visibly upset, thrashing on her bed, and would only repeat this statement. Police ended the questioning to not upset her any further.
When police interviewed Umbaugh, they were informed that he scored 15 out of 15 on his cognitive abilities test. He told police he did not touch the victim, and only talked to her. Umbaugh was taken to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital to be evaluated for mental health to be placed in a senior transition unit.
After being evaluated by a member of Clearfield - Jefferson Crisis, it was decided that Umbaugh did not fit the criteria to be housed in any mental health facility.
He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail at 10 percent. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 22 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.