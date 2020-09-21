PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing felony charges for allegedly breaking into a woman’s house and physically assaulting her, according to court documents.
Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed charges against Frederick Douglas Luffey, 30, of Punxsutawney, on Sept. 2 including two counts of burglary, two counts of criminal trespass, aggravated assault –attempt to cause serious bodily injury with extreme indifference, two counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim came to the police station to report being assaulted by a man. She told police she and Luffey had gotten into a verbal argument at her home on Aug. 27.
During the argument, she told police she fled to a friend’s home to get away from Luffey before later coming back to find Luffey had left.
She reported that after midnight she was allegedly awoke by a loud bang downstairs. It was later found that while the victim had locked her doors, Luffey allegedly broke in by opening and climbing through a bathroom window, according to the affidavit.
When she went to investigate the noise, Luffey allegedly physically assaulted her, according to the affidavit.
Luffey then allegedly took the victim’s cell phone and tried to break it before throwing it into a fish tank. Luffey allegedly left and had not returned since the incident.
The victim was taken to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital for treatment of injuries, according to the affidavit.
Luffey is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail at 10 percent. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 8.