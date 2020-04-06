PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man faces felony charges in connection with a car chase in which the man reportedly was driving a vehicle he didn’t have permission to be driving.
The chase reportedly ended with the vehicle crashing into a fence and the man fleeing the scene.
Punxsutawney based state police filed charges against Steven Joseph Schopperth, 18, of Punxsutawney on March 26, including two felony charges for flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude officers, six misdemeanor charges for two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, and 16 summary charges for driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a license, driving without insurance, failure to keep right, two counts of disregard of traffic lane, three counts of speeding, careless driving, reckless driving, driving without light to avoid arrest, causing damage to unattended property, failure to notify police of accident, no rear lights, and failure to use a seat belt.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, an officer attempted to stop Schopperth due to invalid registration. When the officer activated his lights and siren, Schopperth continued, allegedly crossed the yellow line multiple times, and was speeding in excess of 90 miles per hour in a 40 mile per hour zone.
The officer followed him north on Graffius Avenue until striking a deer with his vehicle. The officer was later informed of a single vehicle crash on Highland Park Road and the vehicle was identified as the same involved in the chase. Evidence pointed to the driver’s having failed to make a turn and striking fence posts before stopping.
Witnesses said the driver fled the scene behind a nearby barn. The driver was not found. The officer allegedly found two glass pipes with suspected methamphetamine residue and a bag containing marijuana while searching for insurance information. A receipt issued to Troy Reiter was also found.
The police spoke with Reiter’s mother, who told them Schopperth had been driving the vehicle during the pursuit.
Schopperth was interviewed at the police station, where he allegedly admitted taking the vehicle without permission.
Schopperth is still awaiting scheduling of a preliminary hearing.