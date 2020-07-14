PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing felony charges related to an alleged burglary that took place while he was trying to flee police searching for him for a warrant.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Joshua Edward Burnside, 33, of Punxsutawney, including burglary, criminal trespass, flight to avoid apprehension, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, an on-duty officer was told Burnside had a felony warrant for his arrest, and had been seen walking in the Punxsutawney Borough.
Police were directed to Cherry Street, where Burnside is known to be staying.
The officers did not see any men walking, but approached the house Burnside is known to be staying at, according to the affidavit. A woman answered the door, and told police Burnside did not live there, but stayed in another tenant’s room. After checking the home, the woman told police she did not see Burnside in the room or house, police said.
The woman gave police permission to search the residence for Burnside. Police cleared the first and second floors of the home before proceeding to the attic. There were two individuals in the attic who told police Burnside had gone upstairs to hide, but they denied him and he left, according to the affidavit.
Another resident allegedly told police there was no one in his room, but he could hear a commotion in his bedroom ceiling. The officers cleared his room, and did not hear the commotion.
Officers then checked a crawl space behind the dryer where they heard loud clattering, according to the affidavit. They reported this to be Burnside kicking the floor which would be the ceiling of the resident who reported the noise.
Burnside allegedly fell through the ceiling, landing on the resident, and injuring him. He then allegedly ran to the living room and jumped through a closed window, shattering it, police said. Burnside tried to run from the officers, and was tasered before being handcuffed, according to the affidavit.
Jefferson County EMS and Punxsutawney Area Hospital staff decided to lifeflight Burnside to UPMC Altoona hospital for glass particles in his eyes, police said.
Burnside has a preliminary hearing scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock on Aug. 18.