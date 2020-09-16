PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing felony charges for sexually assaulting a 5-year-old child, according to court documents.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Brady Aaron Fleming, 23, of Punxsutawney, on Sept. 11 including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, indecent assault without consent of other, indecent assault forcible compulsion, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, indecent assault of person less than 16 years old, simple assault, and endangering the welfare of children.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the Punxsutawney police received a Childline complaint from the Jefferson County District Attorney indicating a child was sexually assaulted by Fleming.
An interview was scheduled with Western PA Cares for Kids and the victim. During the interview, the victim allegedly said they were assaulted by Fleming, according to the affidavit.
When Fleming was interviewed by police, he first denied doing anything to the victim.
Shortly after, he was again questioned about the evidence the police obtained. Fleming responded that he needed help, and that he wanted to contact his previous treatment center to get help for his actions, according to the affidavit.
At this time, Fleming allegedly admitted that he did sexually assault the child one time. He allegedly told police he did this because he could not take being in the house any longer, and what he did was wrong, according to the affidavit.
Fleming is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 22 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.