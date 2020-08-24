PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor while she slept, according to court documents.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Devin D. Pearce, 20, of Punxsutawney, on Aug. 6 including two counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, two counts of aggravated indecent assault –forcible compulsion, two counts of aggravated indecent assault –complainant less than 13 years old, two counts of aggravated indecent assault –complainant less than 16 years old, two counts of aggravated indecent assault of child, two counts of indecent assault without consent of other, two counts of indecent assault forcible compulsion, two counts of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years old, and two counts of indecent assault of person less than 16 years old.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim was sleeping when she was woken up by Pearce. The victim told police she woke up to Pearce lying next to her penetrating her with his fingers.
When she woke up, she told him to stop and kicked him, according to the affidavit.
About two weeks after the first incident, a second incident allegedly occurred between the victim and Pearce. The victim was sleeping in the hallway when she woke up again to Pearce penetrating her with his fingers, according to court documents. Her pants and underwear were allegedly pulled down to her knees.
She said she yelled at Pearce to stop and he did. The victim said she kicked him and left the room to get away from him, according to the affidavit.
Pearce has waived his preliminary hearing and is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail at 10 percent.