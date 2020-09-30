PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing stalking charges for allegedly following and threatening a woman and her boyfriend, according to court documents.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Darin C. Milliron, 45, of Punxsutawney, on Sept. 17 including terroristic threats, stalking, disorderly conduct –engage in fighting, and harassment –following in a public place.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim was at Nic’s Tobacco Outlet in the Punxsutawney Plaza when Milliron drove past. Milliron allegedly stopped his truck and said he was going to kill her and her boyfriend.
He then followed the victim from Nic’s to the Kwik Fill. While she got gas, Milliron allegedly parked his truck on No. 8 Road in the borough and waited for her to drive by to continue following her.
The victim told police that Milliron tailgated her down State Route 36 until she turned onto Walston Road. He allegedly continued to tailgate her down this road until the victim pulled into the Punxsutawney State Police Barracks.
Both the victim and her boyfriend provided statements to the police about the incident. When police attempted to interview Milliron, he was not home.
Milliron has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 17 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.