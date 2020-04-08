PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man faces theft charges in connection with being found in an elderly man’s house and allegedly stealing money before leaving.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Damien Scott Barch, 26, of Punxsutawney, on March 12. Charges include theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and defiant trespass.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a witness gave a written statement about the theft from the victim. When the witness arrived to deliver meals to the victim, Barch reportedly was sitting in the living room.
Questioned, Barch reportedly said he was a friend of the victim, and was called to take him to the casino in Seneca. The victim then motioned the witness to follow him into the kitchen.
Once away from Barch the victim asked the witness to get Barch to leave his home. When the witness returned to the living room, Barch was allegedly walking out of the spare bedroom and claimed to have been getting a kleenex.
The victim went back to the room, and told the witness he was missing $220. Barch said he did not take the money, and had to leave because his boss was calling him.
Barch has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 29 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.