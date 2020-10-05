PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing assault charges after allegedly trespassing onto a woman’s property and choking her friend who he had been fighting with, according to court documents.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Glenn Teddy Baker, 38, of Punxsutawney on Sept. 16, including two counts of simple assault, two counts of disorderly conduct, recklessly endangering another person, and defiant trespass after actual communication.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim was at another woman’s house when she and Baker got into a verbal argument over the phone about photos Baker allegedly sent to her. Baker allegedly told the victim through texts that he was on his way to her location.
The victim and her friend were on the front porch when Baker arrived with two other individuals with him. He allegedly walked up to the porch and got in the victim’s face. According to the affidavit, he was saying “what makes you think I won’t slap you?”
The owner of the house then told Baker to leave her property several times, and he failed to do so, according to the affidavit. The victim reported she tried to tell Baker not to contact her on Snapchat any more to discuss his problems with his new girlfriend.
The two began arguing again, and Baker allegedly grabbed the victim by her throat. She reported to police he started choking her, and shoved her back against the door. It allegedly took two women to pull Baker off the victim.
The owner again told him and the two women with him to leave several more times before they fled the scene, according to the affidavit.
Baker has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 8 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.