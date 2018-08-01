PUNXSUTAWNEY — A man has been arrested in connection with a number of reports of theft from vehicles in Punxsutawney.
According to Punxsutawney Police Chief Matt Conrad, a number of residents reported items were stolen from their vehicles during night hours. The thefts occurred throughout several wards and neighborhoods over a several-week time period, Conrad said.
A debit card taken from a vehicle and then presented at a local bank led to the arrest of 20-year-old Shawn Marche, who reportedly has previous retail theft and theft from motor vehicle convictions.
An arrest warrant was issued for Marche, Conrad said, and he is being charged with theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and access device fraud.
Officers apprehended Marche on Foundry Street in Punxsutawney Tuesday. Marche reportedly confessed to stealing from vehicles and attempting to use the stolen debit card. During the arrest, police are reported to have discovered he also was in possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marche reportedly admitted to previously providing a false statement to police as well. He was transported to the Jefferson County Jail.
The suspect has additional charges pending for possession of drug paraphernalia and false reports to law enforcement, Conrad said.
