PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man faces charges after officers approached him about trying to gain access to a residence and he reportedly shouted “methamphetamine,” then tried to kiss the officers.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Michael Alan Shaffer, 41, of Punxsutawney, on March 3, including aggravated assault, DUI: general impairment, DUI: controlled substance — impaired ability, DUI: controlled substance–combination alcohol/drugs, simple assault, disorderly conduct-unreasonable noise, resisting arrest, harassment, disorderly conduct-physical offense, two counts of public drunkenness, and driving a vehicle without a valid inspection.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Shaffer knocked on the door of a Walston Road home, where a woman was home alone with her children. She denied him entry to the house. When Shaffer continued knocking, she called her husband who was next door at New Beginnings Church. While on his way home, he watched Shaffer pull away in a red SUV heading toward State Route 36, and recorded the SUV’s license plate.
Police matched the license plate to Shaffer, and found the red SUV parked at his home. Shaffer’s father told police he was inside and sick before letting them into the home. Shaffer was found in his room allegedly making involuntary body movements and speaking irrationally. Police also reported he had blood on his hands and socks, and asked if he needed emergency medical attention.
Shaffer said he did, and when asked what his injuries were he allegedly began repeatedly shouting “methamphetamine.” Shaffer was transported to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital for a blood draw. While at the hospital Shaffer was uncooperative and continued shouting.
Officers told Shaffer to stop shouting and stay seated on the bed. He did not comply and repeatedly tried to kiss one of the officers. When officers attempted to restrain Shaffer on the bed, he reportedly began yelling and kicked one of the officers’ shoulders. He was then taken to the floor and put in leg shackles.
Shaffer has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 24 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock, and is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $40,000 bail at 10 percent.