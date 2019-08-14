PUNXSUTAWNEY – A Punxsutawney man faces felony charges for possession of a controlled substance following an arrest related to a harassment complaint on Aug. 8.
the Punxsutawney Borough Police Department filed five charges in two different cases against Jamie A. Painter, 41, of Punxsutawney Aug. 8 including a felony charge of possession of contraband/controlled substance, three misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and assault, and a summary charge of harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Punxsutawney officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance on Aug. 8. It was reported the man at the residence, which was known to be occupied by Jamie A. Painter and his girlfriend, had pushed the female, injuring her leg.
When the officer arrived, Painter reportedly was standing by a vehicle, and the female was holding an infant and seemed distraught. Allegedly she had blood running down her leg, and a fresh injury to her shin. The female reported arguing with Painter and said that he pushed her onto the concrete stairs outside the residence, causing the leg injury.
According to the affidavit, she was transported to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital for treatment. Painter denied putting his hands on the woman, and said she was injured while she was kicking things, which officers reportedly found unreasonable relative to where the injuries were located.
Court documents say Painter was then placed under arrest in connection with the domestic dispute. During the initial search of Painters possessions, nothing illegal was found, and he was then transported to the Jefferson County Jail in connection with the alleged assault.
At the jail, Painter was searched again, and a syringe and spoon were reportedly found in a pocket inside another pocket of his cargo shorts, according to the affidavit. A search of Painter’s wallet revealed a plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance suspected to be meth, which was later weighed to be 2.8 grams. Painter acknowledged the narcotic, and said he paid $100 for it.
Painter is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail. His bail is listed with the assault charges, and set at $20,000. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 20 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.