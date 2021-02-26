PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing 70 charges related to an incident in January where a car reportedly struck two houses, according to court documents.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Logan Cho Rend, 25, of Punxsutawney, on Feb. 12, including DUI: controlled substance –schedule one, DUI: controlled substance –schedule two or three, DUI: controlled substance –impaired ability, 30 counts of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance, 15 counts of possession of a controlled substance, 17 counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, careless driving, speeding, driving without insurance, driving without a valid inspection.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police arrived on scene at Beyer Avenue to three men standing on the sidewalk with members of the fire department. One of the men was bleeding from their head, and a severely damaged car was stuck on the side of a residence. Two houses had been crashed into, according to the affidavit.
Police spoke with Rend, who was the driver of the car, and he allegedly related that he was confused about what had happened, and that he fell asleep. He reportedly told police he woke up when he heard his name being yelled from inside the car, and he was airborne when he woke up and struck a house when the car landed.
He said he had been driving on back roads and decided to drive back to town. He remembered stopping at the stop sign at the intersection of Beyer and Jenks avenues, according to the affidavit.
Another officer related that Rend allegedly seemed disconnected to the amount of damage he caused, and that his pupils were constricted and he was lagging in reaction to questions and concerns for his injured passenger.
An officer responded to the scene with K-9 Dog Fury for suspected illegal drug use by all three involved. Fury did indicate illegal drugs were inside the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
While talking to one of the passengers, he reportedly put his hands in and out of his pockets multiple times. When questioned about his behavior, he allegedly showed officers a pipe used for smoking drugs. Firemen on scene also related to police they saw Rend toss items under a parked vehicle nearby.
According to the affidavit, police recovered a glass jar and pipe containing methamphetamine from under the car. While talking to police again, Rend allegedly admitted to using methamphetamine at 9 a.m. that morning. He was searched by officers, who reportedly found a glass pipe, nine bags of methamphetamine, one bag of marijuana, a roll of suspected hash, five suspected oxycodine pills, and several knives.
He was later taken to the Punxsutawney Area Hospital for a blood draw, which showed he had amphetamine and methamphetamine in his blood, according the affidavit.
Rend has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 4 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.