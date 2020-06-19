PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing charges for allegedly selling illegal moonshine from his apartment.
Punxsutawney-based state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement filed charges against Robert Garnett, 47, of Punxsutawney, including four counts of failure of distillery/winery to get license and four counts of unlawful sale of liquor.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the police received complaints that Barnett was manufacturing and selling moonshine from his apartment. Officers began investigating the allegations and obtained Garnett’s address to attempt to purchase moonshine from him.
Police reportedly approached Garnett about buying moonshine, which he allegedly confirmed he was producing. The police prepaid him $20 for a quart of moonshine and returned for the product about two weeks later.
When picking up the first quart, police questioned Garnett on how he was making the moonshine. He told them he allegedly had a stovetop still he was making it with. The police arranged to buy another quart from Garnett before leaving. Again, they prepaid $20 and were told to return in two weeks.
Lab analysis of the moonshine showed it contained about 53 percent ethyl alcohol by volume.
Police returned to Garnett’s residence to receive the second jar of moonshine. On a third occasion, the police went to Garnett’s house undercover and he allegedly gave them two jars of moonshine. This sample came back from the lab at about 59 percent ethyl alcohol by volume.
Garnett has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 7 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.