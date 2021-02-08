PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man faces charges following an alleged assault of a pregnant woman on Jan. 20.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Jeffery W. Smith, 31, of Punxsutawney, on Jan. 25, including one felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats and simple assault.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to a home for a domestic incident involving a firearm. When officers arrived on scene, the victim was standing outside, while Smith was standing in the doorway, partially behind the door.
After several commands to show his hands, Smith complied with officers and was taken inside by one to discuss the incident.
The victim told police she was bringing over a child, but the child did not want the victim to leave, and was allegedly scared of Smith. Smith wanted the victim to leave, but they refused because of the reaction of the child, according to the affidavit.
Smith allegedly became upset by this and grabbed a handgun, cocked it, and shoved it into the victim’s face, according to the affidavit. She also reported to police that he allegedly grabbed her and threatened to kill her while doing this. She was eventually able to free herself by scratching Smith’s neck before running outside to call 911.
Police noted several visible injuries on the victim. One officer asked her to pull her lip down, and noted her teeth had cut the inside of her lip from how hard the gun was allegedly shoved in her face, according to the affidavit. Police also noted the victim was 33 weeks pregnant at the time of the incident.
Officers also located the handgun that was allegedly used against the victim in the kitchen loaded with a round in the chamber. The gun was taken into evidence and Smith was taken into custody before being sent to the Jefferson County Jail.
Smith posted bail of $35,000 at 10 percent. He had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 1 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock, but no disposition is listed on his file and no additional hearing dates are provided.