PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man has been charged with possession of methamphetimines and drug paraphernalia after he was stopped on a Protection From Abuse (PFA) violation complaint on Oct. 17.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Brett Michael Neal, 25, of Punxsutawney on Oct. 22 including use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Punxsutawney Police received information that a PFA violation involving Neal had occurred, and a description of the vehicle in which he was seen was provided. While on patrol, an officer located the vehicle registered to Neal in the parking lot of the Punxsy Plaza.
Officers saw Neal exit Goodwill and walk to the driver’s side of the vehicle. Police activated their emergency lights and approached Neal. The officers told Neal about the the PFA complaint and he was taken into custody.
While police were patting down Neal, they reportedly found a capped needle in his possession. He admitted he was not diabetic or insulin dependent. He was asked if there was anything in the vehicle, and Neal reportedly told police if there was anything it would be in the center console, and the officers could search.
Police allegedly found another capped syringe in plain view in the center console. Underneath the syringe, they also found a small clear plastic container with a white crystal like substance, which Neal reportedly admitted was meth.
Neal was then transported to the Punxsutawney Police Station, and the items found were placed into evidence. Neal was then transported to the Jefferson County Jail for the PFA violation. Neal allegedly told police he had not used meth since noon that day, and did not need medical attention prior to going to jail.
A preliminary hearing on the drug charges against Neal is scheduled for Nov. 19 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.