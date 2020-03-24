PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man faces a felony charge after walking into an apartment he knew to be empty.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Daniel Scott Heitzenrater, 19, of Glen Campbell, on March 15, including one felony charge for criminal trespass.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were called to an apartment building in response to a report of a man seen leaving a woman's apartment when she came home.
The woman told police she saw a man, later identified as Heitzenrater, leaving her apartment when she came home from work. She described him as wearing a neon green sweatshirt. When she asked him what he was doing in her apartment, he reportedly told her he thought it was his friend's place.
After Heitzenrater left, the woman checked that nothing was taken, and reported nothing missing.
The police officer recalled seeing Heitzenrater in a neon green shirt earlier that evening. When the officer saw Heitzenrater at Harmon Field the next day he asked him about the previous night and Heitzenrater reportedly responded, “Oh, the apartment,” and agreed to come to the station and provide a statement.
His statement allegedly said he walked in and found no one home, then as he was walking out the woman pulled up in her truck. He told police he went into the apartment to get warm and knew no one was home.
Heitzenrater has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 29 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.