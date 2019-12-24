PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man faces charges of corruption of minors after allegedly exposing himself to children living in his home in 2018.
The Punxsutawney based state police filed charges against John Blain Gervasoni, 42, of Punxsutawney, on Dec. 10 including seven felony counts of corruption of minors, seven misdemeanor counts of indecent exposure, and one misdemeanor charge for corruption of minors.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the police received a ChildLine tip that Gervasoni was exposing himself to children who live at his residence.
Police reportedly interviewed two boys who lived at the residence with Gervasoni. The first boy interviewed allegedly told police that Gervasoni would expose himself to him, then chase him. He said this happened about five times starting at the summer of 2018 through the winter of 2018.
The boy also reportedly told police he had smoked marijuana with Gervasoni several times. Gervasoni, during an interview with police, reportedly admitted to smoking marijuana with the boy during March of 2018.
Police interviewed another boy who lived in the home and the second boy allegedly told police he had witnessed two occasions when Gervasoni chased the first boy with his genitals exposed.
Gervasoni has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Jan. 21 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.