PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man faces 26 felony counts of sexual assault, indecent assault, and incest of a person younger than 16 years old. The charges stem from events alleged to have occurred from 2014 to 2017.
Punxsutawney State Police filed 36 charges against Douglas Russell Bartlebaugh, 24, of Punxsutawney, July 17, including one felony count of statutory sexual assault, eight felony counts of sexual assault, eight felony counts of aggravated indecent assault, one felony count of aggravated indecent assault with a person under the age of 16, eight felony counts of incest, as well as eight misdemeanor counts of indecent assault, a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault of a person under the age of 16, and a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a third party reported the alleged rape to the Punxsutawney State Police on March 17. The victim was then interviewed about the incidents. The victim reportedly said she believed she was bout 13 when the sexual assaults began, but could not remember her exact age, according to the affidavit of probable cause. She reportedly said the assaults continued until she was 17 years old.
The victim reportedly told officers Bartlebaugh is a close relative, and the incidents occurred in private residences, according to the affidavit of probable cause. The victim said she told Bartlebaugh “no” each time an incident occurred, but he would force her to have sex with him.
Bartlebaugh was interviewed by the arresting officer on July 1, when he was read his Miranda Rights Warning and Waiver. According to the affidavit of probable cause, Bartlebaugh admitted to having sex with the victim, and said it began when he was between 15 and 17 years old.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim would visit Bartlebaugh because they were family members. Each incident was initiated by Bartlebaugh. He reportedly said the incidents didn’t last long because the victim would ask him to stop.
Bartlebaugh is currently being held in the Jefferson County Prison unable to post bail which is set at $50,000.