PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man faces charges of child endangerment after allegedly striking his 2-year-old son in the mouth.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Scott Allan Watson, 35, of Punxsutawney, on March 12 including endangering the welfare of a child, simple assault, and harassment.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police were contacted by Jefferson County Children and Youth Services to assist in checking on Watson’s son.
Watson reportedly told police he heard his two-year-old son yelling at his mother in his room around 2 a.m. He said he went into his son’s bedroom and smacked him on the mouth because he is “old school” and won’t put up with his son’s disrespect of his mother.
The CYS worker told Watson he needed to see the child to inspect his injuries. The child allegedly suffered a laceration on his lip from the blow.
Watson has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 29 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.