PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man faces five felony counts of theft from an elderly woman with dementia and receiving stolen property.
Punxsutawney State Police filed five charges against Jay Alexander Philliber, 33, of Punxsutawney, July 24, including five felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, receiving stolen property, theft by failing to make required disposition of funds, and access device fraud. The total dollar value involved is reported to be approximately $350,000.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Philliber held power of attorney for an elderly woman with dementia when he allegedly stole approximately $350,000 from her bank accounts and credit card between June 2015 and August 2017.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the victim’s son first went to police with concerns the woman was being taken advantage of by Philliber in October, 2017. During a phone interview with police, the victim’s son said he found approximately $90,000 in charges to the victim’s credit card for bars, hotels, clubs in Pittsburgh, and for tobacco products, which he attributed to Philliber as his mother did not drink or smoke, or go to night clubs in Pittsburgh. He reportedly also found her bank account had gone from about $200,000 to about $5,000 within a short time frame, and checks had been written for vehicles she never utilized or possessed.
Attorney Amy Morris was also interviewed at her law office, where she reportedly explained she had been made aware of concerns regarding the victim’s finances as well. According to the affidavit of probable cause, she and her legal assistant were in the process of documenting the questionable expenditures allegedly made by Philliber. The law office later reportedly provided police with documentation of their findings, and receipts provided by Philliber.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police met with Morris’ legal assistant, Amy Renwick, who provided a copy of a journal, written by Philliber, about his activities while he held the victim’s Power of Attorney. Some discrepancies reportedly were noted in the journal. Allegedly, Philliber documented working with the victim all day on June 12 and 13 in her residence, and speaking with her about keeping $16,000 of his own money in her account for unknown reasons. The discrepancies reportedly began when he later documented removing money from the account in several different transactions that totaled about $23,500 that was “his.” The victim also attended a plant conference and stayed with friends in Ephrata from June 11-15, when Philliber allegedly claimed to have been working with her in her home. Several other discrepancies were noted as well, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Renwick later provided details for the total expenditures from all the victim’s accounts and credit card during the time that Philliber was acting as Power of Attorney, according to the affidavit of probable cause;
- The total amount of cash withdrawals and checks made to Philliber reportedly were about $203,886.
- The total amount charged to the victim’s Discover card over a two-month period at the Punxsutawney Moose Lodge, a place the victim did not frequent, reportedly was about $4,358.
- The total amount charged to the victim’s Discover card over a one-month period from Nic’s Tobacco Outlet reportedly was about $392.
- A check reportedly was written to Kuntz Motors for the purchase of two vehicles titled solely to Philliber for $26,681.
- A check reportedly was written to an individual for the purchase of a Cadillac titled solely to Philliber with no amount listed.
- A check reportedly was written to Weather Capital Sales for a 2007 GMC Yukon titled solely to Philliber for $18,760.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, when Philliber was ordered by the court to provide and account for money during his time as Power of Attorney for the victim he provided a six page document of approximately 17 transactions totaling $93,273.
Philliber is being held in the Jefferson County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail awaiting his preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 2 at the office of Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.