PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man faces charges of terroristic threats and harassment after an Aug. 23 incident.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Raymond Guy Marsh, 35, of Punxsutawney including terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, and assault.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Marsh assaulted the former boyfriend of the woman with whom he is currently living. The victim reported to police that his ex-girlfriend had moved out of their shared residence, and was now living with Marsh. They were trying to reconcile the relationship when Marsh came into the picture, he said.
Reportedly, the victim and his ex-girlfriend were still on good terms, and he was delivering food to her place of work when the incident took place. The victim drove past Marsh as he was walking across the bridge over Mahoning Creek.
In order to avoid a confrontation with Marsh, the victim reportedly left the food on the trunk of the woman’s car and left. Allegedly, while driving back past Marsh a second time, Marsh stepped off the sidewalk and began yelling at the victim.
According to the affidavit, he yelled that he would kill him if he ever saw him near the woman again, along with other threats. While yelling, Marsh allegedly tried to grab a sledgehammer that was sticking out of the back of the victim’s truck.
The victim then drove away, with Marsh attempting to follow him on foot. When the victim turned on to East Mahoning Street, Marsh reportedly stopped chasing him. The victim said he feared for his life because of these actions.
Marsh is currently awaiting his preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 3 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.