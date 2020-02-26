PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man faces felony drug charges he allegedly was apprehended with suspected drugs and paraphernalia indicative of dealing drugs.
Punxsutawney based state police filed charges against Michael Paul Dixon, 40, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Dixon was the registered owner of and passenger in a truck that was stopped because of a defective taillight. In the course of the traffic stop, Dixon got out of the truck to inspect the taillight, and the officer asked if he could pat him down for his own safety.
Dixon allegedly became agitated and put his hands in his pockets after being asked to keep them out. When Dixon asked, “Why?” the officer said he could see a digital scale in the front pocket of his hoodie.
He then removed a gray bag with a digital scale and residue on it, and claimed he had found it on the ground earlier. During a search of Dixon, the officer reportedly found a digital scale, one clear plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine and one new syringe. In the course of a search of the truck the officer also found Dixon’s wallet containing $670, of which $620 was banded together in increments of $100 and one with $120 in it.
Dixon allegedly said the scale was for personal use, that someone gave him the drugs for free, and that the money was for a PlayStation 5 for his children.
Dixon has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 7 with Magisterial Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.