PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man faces 20 felony child pornography charges.
The charges were filed Oct. 2.
The Office of the Attorney General filed charges against Peter A. Hayes, 59, of Punxsutawney including 20 felony charges of child pornography, and one felony charge of criminal use of a communication facility.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, charges were filed as a result of a statewide and/or multi-jurisdictional computer crimes investigation. The Attorney General’s Child Predator section received eight cyber tips generated by the Microsoft Corporation, and sent from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on April 24, which prompted the opening of the case.
Five more cyber tips were received on July 26, and two more on Sept. 10, all generated by Microsoft. The total number of cyber tips was 15, with 20 separate images uploaded and reported through the tips. Some of the images were duplicates, but were viewed at separate times.
On all 15 occasions, Microsoft reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children the IP address that had accessed or uploaded the images to Microsoft’s peer to peer client, Bing Images. The photos were accessed through the IP address between Feb. 20 and Aug. 4.
According to the affidavit, the cyber tips provided descriptions of the photos. Reportedly, the photos included children as young as seven years old.
A check of the American Registry of Internet Numbers revealed the IP address was with Comcast. A subpoena was served on Comcast April 29 mandating release of the subscriber information related to the IP address.
Investigators were able to determine the address associated with the IP address, and determine each individual associated with the residence. Later, a search warrant was sought for the residence.
While agents were explaining the purpose of the search warrant to Hayes, he reportedly admitted seeing photos of young children on his computer. Later, he reportedly admitted having photos of child pornography saved on his laptop in his service shop, which shares the address of his home.
Hayes was informed that he was not under arrest, and agreed to answer questions and be interviewed about the incident. He reportedly told agents he had been looking at child pornography for one to two years, several times a week. He referred to viewing the photos as “his dirty little secret,” according to the affidavit.
Hayes’ laptop was examined and found to have at least 20 instances of child pornography saved to it.
A preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 8 for Hayes with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock was continued. His hearing is now scheduled for Dec. 17.