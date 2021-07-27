PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man is facing charges for cruelty to animals after his dog was allegedly found outside with no food, water, or shelter in reach during a storm.
Punxsutawney Borough Police filed charges against Seth Daniel Yezierski, 25, of Punxsutawney, including neglect of animals –third degree misdemeanor, cruelty to animals, tethering of dogs, and animals shelter for dogs –all summary offenses.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, a caller reported the owner of the dog, Yezierski, left at about 6 p.m. on July 7, and left his German Shepherd tied outside. The caller said they kept checking on the dog because of a severe thunderstorm in the area.
The dog was surrounded by piles of garbage, broken glass, piles of wood, and a push lawn mower. The caller reported the dog had been crying/barking for the past five hours when she called.
When police arrived, they confirmed the conditions to match what the caller reported, and found the dog balancing on wood and a lawn mower with a tether completely wrapped around the handle of the mower. The dog was allegedly tangled so tightly that he could not get to food, water, or shelter during the storm that had passed. He had about six-inches of tether and had to keep his head down.
The dog also had a cut on his paw between his paw pad and toes, and the wood near the dog was saturated in blood from the cut. Officers also found soggy dog food on the sidewalk outside and inside the covered patio and a small amount of water that the dog could not reach.
Police reported the dog had a limp as they transported him to their patrol car because of the cut on his paw. The dog was allegedly bleeding so much that it was creating puddles inside the seat creases of the patrol car.
Jefferson County Humane Officer Deb McAndrew was contacted and directed police to Just Us For The Animals, an animal rescue group local to Punxsutawney. A JUFTA representative met the officer at the police station and was able to use veterinary glue to stop the bleeding of the paw.
The dog ate a bowl of food and drank a bowl of water before being taken to a foster home until the Dog Law Enforcement Officer could get him.
Police also noted the dog was nervous around men and would cower if arms were raised up quickly around him. They made multiple attempts to contact Yezierski, and left him a note to contact the station.
Yezierski has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 17 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.