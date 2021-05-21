PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Punxsutawney man was jailed on felony charges for strangulation following an alleged altercation.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Erik Eugene Kauffman, 38, of Punxsutawney, who is charged with a second-degree felony for strangulation, a second-degree misdemeanor for simple assault, and a summary charge of harassment.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called because of an altercation that took place when a woman tried to stop Kauffman from leaving in a car after he had been drinking alcohol.
Once on scene, police interviewed Kauffman, who said he and the woman were fighting because she did not want to let him leave the house. He said another man made a comment, and he pushed him away. He recalled the woman telling him he wasn’t going to leave, so he said he pushed her and walked away to his neighbor’s house.
When police interviewed the victim, she said Kauffman already had a DUI, and just got off probation. She said she reached into the car to grab the keys, and he pushed her away. She said he was sitting in the driver’s seat and she was standing next to the open driver’s door.
She reached into the car a second time, and alleged that Kauffman grabbed her by the hair with one hand and grabbed her throat with the other. She said she was choking and almost couldn’t breathe, according to the affidavit. This is allegedly when other people came to break up the altercation. Police noted a red mark on the left side of the victim’s throat.
Another man present said he broke up Kauffman and another man who were on the ground once he got there. A neighbor also said he came out and saw the two men on the ground and took Kauffman to his house to separate the two.
The other man who had Kauffman on the ground told police he heard Kauffman threatening to leave. He said the victim tried to stop him. He allegedly heard Kauffman start yelling at her, heard the car door slam, then heard the victim start yelling.
He ran up to break up the two, and tried to pull Kauffman away from the victim. At that point, Kauffman turned and allegedly punched him and threatened him. The man took Kauffman to the ground, and this is when the others reportedly came to separate them.
The man said he did not want to press charges against Kauffman.
Kauffman posted bail of $30,000 at 10 percent. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 8 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.