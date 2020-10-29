REYNOLDSVILLE — A Punxsutawney man is facing felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Enos J. Hershberger, 44, of Punxsutawney, on Oct. 19 who is charged with five counts of statutory sexual assault, five counts of sexual assault, five counts of incest, five counts of endangering the welfare of children, and five counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, police interviewed the victim at the police station in August. The victim allegedly told police they had been sexually abused by Hershberger over a period of four years from 2008 to 2012.
The victim said the unwanted sexual abuse began when they were 12 years old and ended when they were 16 years old, according to the affidavit.
When Hershberger was interviewed by police in October, he allegedly admitted to sexually abusing the victim at least five times. He said the abuse began when the victim was about 13 years old and lasted three to six months, according to the affidavit.
Hershberger has posted bail of $60,000 at 10 percent. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Oct. 30 with Magisterial Judge David Inzana.